California native Gregory ready to host full show at Sonoma

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Modesto native Jill Gregory left her job as a NASCAR executive in early 2021 to return home and run Sonoma Raceway. Her first year was bumpy as she dealt with pandemic restrictions and reopening the road course after a one-year COVID-19-inflicted NASCAR hiatus. Gregory’s reward was being sprayed by a mouthful of wine by last year’s winner, Kyle Larson. NASCAR is back this weekend and Gregory has full use of the facility. There are no restrictions and the Truck Series has been added to the schedule to give Sonoma a full slate of on-track activity.