Chargers’ Parham going through workouts after scary injury

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — No one would have been surprised if Donald Parham tried to ease back into things after he had a frightening injury late last year. The Los Angeles Chargers tight end though has been participating throughout the offseason program as he prepares for the upcoming season. Parham was cleared to resume offseason training in early March, less than three months after he was taken off the field on a stretcher during the first quarter of a Dec. 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.