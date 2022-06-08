Correa, cleared of COVID-19, rejoins Twins to face Yankees

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have reinstated shortstop Carlos Correa from the COVID-19 injured list. The move was made before their game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday. It was a small but significant step toward restoring their depleted roster to full strength. Correa missed eight games. He tested positive while the team was in Detroit. The AL Central-leading Twins still have 13 players on the injured list. Right-hander Joe Ryan remains on the COVID-19 injured list. He’s one of seven starting pitchers currently sidelined. Ryan will make a rehab start in Triple-A on Thursday.