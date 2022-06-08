Cronenworth leads way with 5 RBIs as Padres batter Mets 13-2

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth homered, doubled, singled and had five RBIs, and Sean Manaea outpitched former teammate Chris Bassitt to lead the San Diego Padres to a 13-2 rout of the New York Mets. Cronenworth fell a triple shy of his second career cycle. He collected the Padres’ third cycle on July 16 in a 24-8 win at Washington. The Padres have never had a cycle in San Diego. New York’s Eduardo Escobar had the first cycle in Petco Park’s 19-season history on Monday night. Jurickson Profar had two hits, drove in three runs and scored three times for the Padres, whose 13 runs were a season high.