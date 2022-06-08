Curry comes up limping after mad scramble in Warriors lost

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Golden State Warriors’ last chance at pulling out a comeback victory in Game 3 of the NBA Finals ended during a scramble that went Boston’s way with 3½ minutes left that went Boston’s way. Marcus Smart emerged with the ball, and the Celtics held on to win 116-100 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Golden State trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half. But it was a 12-point Boston lead with about four minutes left when Jayson Tatum missed an 18-footer. The rebound was batted around and three Celtics and two Warriors went to the floor trying to secure the ball. Celtics center Al Horford rolled up on Stephen Curry’s leg during the scrum.