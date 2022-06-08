D-Backs snap skid, back Kelly with three homers in 7-0 win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Merrill Kelly allowed one hit over six innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three homers to beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-0, snapping a four-game skid. Christian Walker hit a two-run homer and Josh Rojas and Jordan Luplow added solo shots for the Diamondbacks, who stopped a 26-inning scoreless streak with a five-run eighth inning in Tuesday’s 14-8 loss to the Reds. The game’s first pitch was delayed 1 hour, 40 minutes by rain. Rojas’s knocked Mike Minor (0-2) out of his second start of the season with a one-out solo homer in the fifth.