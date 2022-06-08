Forster joining Tottenham after long spell at Southampton

LONDON (AP) — England goalkeeper Fraser Forster will end his eight-year spell at Southampton by joining Tottenham on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the month. He will move to Tottenham to likely be the backup to Hugo Lloris. Forster made 162 appearances for Southampton since 2014 and has played six times for England. He was called up as recently as March. Leeds signed a second player from Austrian club Salzburg, where manager Jesse Marsch was once coach, by bringing in Denmark right back Rasmus Kristensen. Left back Matt Targett completed a permanent move to Newcastle, having been at the club on loan from Aston Villa last season.