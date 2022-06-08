Gonsolin, Smith, Bellinger lead Dodgers over White Sox 4-1

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Tony Gonsolin improved to 7-0, tossing three-hit ball over six innings, and Will Smith and Cody Bellinger homered early to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Smith hit a two-run drive in the first inning, and Bellinger made it 3-0 when he connected leading off the second against Johnny Cueto. That was all Gonsolin needed. The 28-year-old right-hander struck out five and walked one while lowering his National League-best ERA to 1.58. The only run he allowed was when Jake Burger homered leading off the fifth. Cueto dropped his third straight start. The two-time All-Star went six innings, allowing three runs and four hits, and Chicago’s three-game win streak ended.