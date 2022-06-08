Harris hits 2-run triple, streaking Braves pummel A’s 13-2

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Michael Harris gave Atlanta the lead with a two-run triple in the fifth inning that spoiled Jared Koenig’s major league debut, and the surging Braves beat the skidding Oakland Athletics 13-2. Ian Anderson pitched six solid innings and the Braves rallied from a 2-0 deficit for the second straight night to sweep the two-game series and extend their season-best winning streak to seven. The A’s have lost eight straight and 11 of 13. The 28-year-old Koenig led 2-1 through four innings after completing his long path to the majors that included spending the 2017 through 2019 seasons in independent leagues. The 6-foot-5 left-hander didn’t record an out in the fifth.