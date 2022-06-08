National horse racing safety rules being implemented July 1

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

The Belmont Stakes is the final Triple Crown race before new federal regulations going into effect for horse racing across the United States. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act passed by Congress created a national oversight authority for safety and medication standards. Safety elements including jockey protocol go into effect July 1. The antidoping rules begin at the start of 2023. New York, California and Kentucky are among the states that have already following many of those rules for years.