Net change: Warriors find Boston baskets set too high

BOSTON (AP) — The Golden State Warriors arrived at the TD Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals to find that the basket they were shooting at in warmups was the wrong height. A 10-foot wooden pole was brought in to measure, and it confirmed that the basket was a couple of inches too high. It was quickly adjusted. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said during his pregame media availability that he wasn’t aware of the issue, but it wasn’t uncommon. Kerr then took the opportunity to needle the league for the finals’ late start times, saying: “It’s a good thing the game starts at midnight. We’ll have plenty of time to fix it.”