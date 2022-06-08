Nola sharp, Phils hit 4 HRs, rout Brewers for 6th win in row

By TOM KERTSCHER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Aaron Nola pitched eight sharp innings and the surging Philadelphia Phillies hit four home runs to rout the scuffling Milwaukee Brewers 10-0. The Phillies won their season-high sixth in a row, five of them since interim manager Rob Thomson took over when Joe Girardi was fired on Friday. The NL Central-leading Brewers have lost a season-worst five straight. Milwaukee has scored a total of six runs during its skid and been shut out three times. Rookie Bryson Stott went 4 for 4 with a home run and double. Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Odúbel Herrera also homered for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber added four hits, two of them doubles.