Packers’ Watkins savors new start after uncertain offseason

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Sammy Watkins was sitting on his couch and wondering whether his football career was over. Injuries had limited his effectiveness. He was coming off a season in which he had caught just 27 passes for 394 yards and one touchdown, career lows in all three categories. Then came a call from the Green Bay Packers that changed Watkins’ entire attitude. Watkins now has a new home on a team lacking proven receivers. He also has a chance to catch passes from two-time reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Watkins can’t wait for the opportunity.