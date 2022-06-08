Paris Olympics considering remote venue for basketball

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Most basketball games at the Paris Olympics could end up being played a three-hour journey outside the French capital, a plan that is facing criticism from the sport’s governing body. Paris organizers are struggling to find a suitable basketball venue for games before the medal rounds at the 2024 Summer Games, and are now considering using the soccer stadium in Lille. The original plan was to use an arena in Paris, but that venue was dropped in March amid a backlash by NBA players from France who said the ceiling was too low. FIBA official Andreas Zagklis cited serious concerns and called for athletes to be respected.