Rams’ Stafford not worried about pass-free offseason

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford went through the on-field portion of the Los Angeles Rams’ offseason program without throwing a serious pass. The quarterback still thinks he got plenty of knowledge out of the Super Bowl champions’ workouts, and he doesn’t believe the inactivity will hamper him by the time they’re ready to begin their title defense. Stafford had an injection in his right elbow early in the offseason after leading the Rams to a title in his first season with the team. His progress back from the procedure has been deliberate, but he expects to be active with his teammates even before Los Angeles begins training camp.