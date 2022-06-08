Rangers in familiar spot, back home after 2 road losses

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

The New York Rangers have been in a similar position before in this postseason — looking to reverse the momentum back home after dropping two games on the road. They come back to New York tied 2-2 with two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference final, hoping to turn the tide in Game 5 on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, where they’ve won eight straight. The Rangers will be looking to rediscover the offense that seemed to be rolling along the first two games when they outscored the Lightning 9-4. They were outscored 7-3 in the two losses in Tampa.