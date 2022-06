By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens plan to be more creative in how they use their tight ends this season to get them more involved in the passing attack. The Ravens lost a 1,000-yard wide receiver when they traded Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals during this year’s draft. And with several young, unproven wideouts on the current roster, the Ravens are making needed adjustments.