Red Sox send Angels to team-record 14th straight defeat

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels’ losing streak reached a franchise-record 14 games when Bobby Dalbec drove in the only run with a double in the sixth inning for the Boston Red Sox in a 1-0 victory. Nathan Eovaldi pitched five innings of six-hit ball with five strikeouts in Boston’s season-high seventh consecutive victory. The Red Sox remained perfect in June and on their 10-game West Coast road trip. With another lifeless offensive performance and pitching that was just good enough to lose, the Angels dropped to 0-2 under interim manager Phil Nevin, who replaced Joe Maddon on Tuesday.