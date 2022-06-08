Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp gets contract extension from Rams

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday. Kupp is coming off a spectacular season in which he led the NFL in every major receiving category. The Rams announced the deal just two days after signing Aaron Donald to a massive contract extension. Kupp’s new extension is worth $75 million, bringing his total deal to $110 million when adding the two years remaining on his first extension. Kupp had one of the greatest seasons in NFL history last year in his first pairing with new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.