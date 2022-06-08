Voting starts for MLB All-Stars, starters announced July 8

NEW YORK (AP) — Fan balloting has begun for the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19. The first phase of voting runs until June 30. The leading vote-getter in each league will get a starting position in the game and will bypass the second round. The second phase of voting, involving the top two at each position in each league other than outfield and the top six outfielders in each league, runs from July 5-8. Starters are announced July 8 and pitchers and reserves two days later.