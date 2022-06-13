Albies breaks foot, but Braves beat Nats for 12th straight

By HARVEY VALENTINE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves won their 12th straight game, beating the Washington Nationals 9-5 despite losing All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies to a broken left foot. Swanson hit one of Atlanta’s season-high five homers and drove in four runs. Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall launched back-to-back homers for the defending World Series champions, whose winning streak is the longest in the majors this season. The stretch is Atlanta’s best since it won 14 consecutive games in 2013. Michael Harris hit his first career home run and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep for the Braves after the start was delayed 93 minutes by rain. Albies fell on his way out of the batter’s box in the fifth inning and left the game.