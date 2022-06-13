Alo having choice of softball leagues shows sport’s growth

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma softball player Jocelyn Alo has options this summer, drafted by both Athletes Unlimited and the new Women’s Professional Fastpitch league. The leagues will overlap this summer, forcing Alo to choose one. She says she likes there is a choice at all, and that it shows there’s growth in the sport. On-site attendance at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City set numerous records and the TV ratings on ESPN were slightly below last year’s record-setters. Athletes Unlimited softball league is going into its third year and the WPF is doing an exhibition-style season for its first year.