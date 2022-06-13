Angel City’s Christen Press has torn ACL in right knee

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Angel City forward Christen Press has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee. Press was injured during Angel City’s game against Racing Louisville. She was helped off the field by a trainer and a teammate. Press has scored two goals in eight games for Angel City in her first year with the National Women’s Soccer League expansion team. Press was on the U.S. national team when it won the Women’s World Cup in 2015 and 2019 and the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.