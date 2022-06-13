Skip to Content
Bronzetti, In-Albon both advance at Veneto Open

GAIBA, Italy (AP) — Italian player Lucia Bronzetti won the first match in the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy. The third-seeded Bronzetti beat Justina Mikulskytė 6-1, 6-3 at the Veneto Open. She will next face either Fanny Stollár or Harmony Tan in the round of 16. Ylena In-Albon of Switzerland also advanced. She beat eighth-seeded Chloé Paquet 6-4, 6-2. Organizers are using former soccer fields for the tournament and the host tennis club has been nicknamed “Gaibledon” in homage to Wimbledon.

