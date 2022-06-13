Cavaliers promote assistant Buckner to associate head coach

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers assistant Greg Buckner has been promoted to associate head coach under J.B. Bickerstaff. Buckner has spent the past two seasons with Cleveland, helping Bickerstaff develop one of the NBA’s youngest teams. The Cavs doubled their win total this past season, making a 22-game jump and getting into the play-in game despite numerous injuries. Cleveland’s biggest improvement came on defense as the Cavs finished fifth in points allowed (105.7). Buckner previously worked with Bickerstaff in Memphis and Houston. He also played 10 seasons in the NBA after being drafted by Dallas in 1998.