Curry’s 233-game run of made 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn’t get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. The Golden State guard was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. Curry hadn’t gone without making a 3-pointer in a game since Nov. 8, 2018. His 233-game run topped his previous record of 196 straight games.