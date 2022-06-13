Darvish returns to Wrigley, lifts Padres over Cubs 4-1

By MARK GONZALES

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched a season-high eight innings of five-hit ball, Manny Machado hit a tiebreaking single and Eric Hosmer had a two-run double to cap a three-run eighth inning as the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1. Darvish, pitching at Wrigley Field for the first time since the Cubs traded him to the Padres as the centerpiece of a seven-player trade on Dec. 29, 2020, didn’t allow a runner past second base after Yan Gomes hit a home run in the second. The Padres won for the fifth time in their last seven games. The Cubs have lost seven consecutive games, matching their longest skid since Sept. 21-28, 2021.