Delia leaves NYCFC for Standard Liege, replaced by Cushing

NEW YORK (AP) — Ronny Delia is leaving MLS champion New York City FC to coach Belgium’s Standard Liege. NYCFC assistant coach Nick Cushing has been named the interim coach. Cushing is a 37-year-old from England and is the fifth coach of the team in eight seasons since it started play. Previous coaches were Jason Kreis, Patrick Vieira, Dominic Torrent and Delia. Cushing spent 2013-20 as coach of the women’s team at Manchester City, which is owned by NYCFC owner City Football Group. Cushing takes over NYCFC with the team in first place in the Eastern Conference.