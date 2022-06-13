Donaldson’s 1-game ban upheld by MLB, fine cut to $5,000

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has upheld Josh Donaldson’s one-game suspension, a penalty that was assessed after the New York Yankees third baseman made a remark to White Sox star Tim Anderson about Jackie Robinson that Chicago manager Tony La Russa called racist. A person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press that MLB special adviser John McHale upheld the penalty after hearing Donaldson’s appeal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because McHale’s decision was not announced. Donaldson will serve the penalty during the Yankees’ series opener against Tampa Bay on Tuesday night. The fine he received was cut in half to $5,000.