Drury, Moustakas rally Reds over D-backs 5-4

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Drury hit a tying three-run homer in the fifth inning, Mike Moustakas added a go-ahead single in the sixth and the Cincinnati Reds rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 Monday night. Drury’s 12th home run came off Merrill Kelly and tied it at 4. The next inning, Matt Reynolds beat out an infield hit, stole second and scored when Moustakas dropped a broken-bat blooper down the right-field line. Mike Minor withstood a rough start and completed 6 1/3 innings for Cincinnati. He allowed eight hits and four runs, striking out five. Hunter Strickland pitched a hitless ninth for his second save.