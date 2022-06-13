Former tennis pro Dokic reveals depression, suicide attempt

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former professional tennis player Jelena Dokic says she nearly attempted suicide recently and has been dealing with depression and anxiety. Dokic was a Wimbledon semifinalist at age 17 in 2000 and reached No. 4 in the WTA rankings. She wrote in an Instagram post on Monday that she experiences constant feelings of sadness and pain. She said she almost jumped off a balcony to try to kill herself. Dokic said getting professional help saved her life.