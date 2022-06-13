Goalkeeper secures spot in World Cup and in Aussie folklore

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — There were two diametrically different ways Andrew Redmayne stood to be remembered after he sprang into a distracting dance routine across the goal-line during the decisive shootout in Australia’s World Cup playoff against Peru. Socceroos head coach Graham Arnold guessed right by sending the unheralded goalkeeper Redmayne on in the last seconds of extra time to replace team captain Mat Ryan for the shootout. Redmayne guessed correctly, too. He stopped his so-called Wiggles dance in just enough time to re-balance, dive to his right to save Peru’s last shot from Alex Valera and secure Australia’s win 5-4 on penalties, and a spot in Qatar in November.