Grizzlies keep coach Taylor Jenkins with multiyear deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies are keeping coach Taylor Jenkins around after he led them to their highest playoff seed in franchise history. The Grizzlies announced Monday they signed Jenkins to a multiyear contract extension. Terms weren’t disclosed. General manager Zach Kleiman says Jenkins has done an outstanding job leading the Grizzlies and called the extension well-deserved. Jenkins is 128-99 in three seasons and led the Grizzlies to the playoffs the last two seasons. Memphis earned a franchise-high No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and reached the semifinals for the first time since 2015.