Honduras downs Canada 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Kevin Lopez and Kervin Arriaga scored to lead Honduras past Canada 2-1 in the CONCACAF Nations League. Lopez scored in the 13th minute in a steady rain at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano. There was a splash when the ball hit the saturated grass in the back of net and puddles were visible in spots on the field. Arriaga put Honduras ahead 2-0 in the 78th minute. Jonathan David’s goal in the 86th appeared to give Canada new life, but in stoppage time, Alistair Johnston was sent off with a second yellow, and three other players were also shown yellow cards.