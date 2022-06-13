Hoskins’ RBI in 9th rallies Phillies past Marlins 3-2

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins raised his arms in celebration on his game-ending RBI double in the ninth inning that led the Philadelphia Phillies over the Miami Marlins 3-2. Hoskins’ two-out hit off Anthony Bass scored Matt Vierling and capped a Phillies rally from a 2-1 hole in the seventh. Vierling hit a one-out single and stole second base to get into scoring position. The Phillies have won 10 of 11 games to streak into NL wild-card contention. Seranthony Dominguez tossed a scoreless ninth for the win. The Marlins led 2-1 and were in control behind ace Sandy Alcantara until the eighth.