Jahari Long following Willard from Seton Hall to Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Guard Jahari Long is transferring from Seton Hall to Maryland, following in the footsteps of coach Kevin Willard. The Terrapins hired Willard following the end of last season. They announced the signing of the 6-foot-5 Long on Monday. Long played two seasons under Willard for Seton Hall. He played only five games last season before a right knee injury ended his season. Long had surgery in December. He’s expected to be back at full strength for 2022-23.