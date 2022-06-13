LEADING OFF: Yanks’ Donaldson to serve ban, Strasburg out

Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson will serve a one-game suspension for a remark to White Sox star Tim Anderson about Jackie Robinson when New York opens a home series against Tampa Bay after the ban was upheld on appeal. Major League Baseball special adviser John McHale upheld the penalty after hearing Donaldson’s appeal Thursday, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press. The person spoke Monday on condition of anonymity because McHale’s decision was not announced. Also, Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg is headed back to the injured list after feeling discomfort following a bullpen session.