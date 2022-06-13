Nationals’ Strasburg heading back to IL after 1 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg is headed back to the injured list after feeling discomfort following a bullpen session. Strasburg has made one start this season, his first since he had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last summer. The 33-year-old right-hander had been scheduled to start Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves. Instead, manager Dave Martinez announced before Monday night’s game that Strasburg would return to the IL with an unspecified injury. Strasburg has made eight starts since 2020. He was the MVP of the 2019 World Series and signed a seven-year, $245 million contract to remain with the Nationals after their championship season.