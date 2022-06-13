NBA’s Adam Silver enters protocols, missing Game 5 of finals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver canceled plans to attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Celtics because of the league’s health and safety protocols. Silver typically attends all finals games. The league did not say if Silver had tested positive for COVID-19 or been deemed a close contact of someone who had, nor released any details about his health. Part of Silver’s role as commissioner involves handing out the league’s championship trophy, which one team will be awarded either Thursday in Boston or on Sunday in San Francisco.