Nigeria routs Sao Tome 10-0 in African Cup qualifying

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

Nigeria has set a national record by trouncing Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in African Cup qualifying. Napoli striker Victor Osimhen scored four goals. The victory is Nigeria’s biggest in international soccer. Osimhen put Nigeria on its way against Sao Tome and Principe with the opener in the ninth minute and scored his fourth in the 84th minute to make it 9-0. Emmanuel Dennis netted a penalty in injury time for Nigeria’s 10th goal. Terem Moffi scored twice and Moses Simon, Oghenekaro Etebo and Ademola Lookman were the other goal scorers.