Orioles CEO insists team won’t leave Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles CEO John Angelos says the team will remain in Baltimore — and that he and his parents have never contemplated otherwise. Angelos’ comments were released by the team days after he was sued by his brother Lou Angelos. Lou claimed in last week’s lawsuit that John has seized control of the Orioles at his expense, and in defiance of their father Peter’s wishes. Included in that lawsuit was the suggestion that John Angelos could move the team to Tennessee if he chooses, although the suit did not elaborate on how likely it was that the team might actually move. John Angelos is now trying to reassure fans that won’t happen.