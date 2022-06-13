Packers WR Lazard signs his restricted free agent tender

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has signed his restricted free agent tender. Lazard hadn’t signed the tender as of last week, when he was the only Packer not to report for the team’s mandatory minicamp. Lazard will make $3.986 million this year and will be eligible for unrestricted free agency at the end of the upcoming season. The 26-year-old Lazard caught 40 passes for 513 yards and eight touchdowns last season.