Phil Mickelson not giving up on playing PGA Tour

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Phil Mickelson isn’t giving up on playing on the PGA Tour again, even if he is currently not welcome there. During his 25-minute session with reporters in advance of the U.S. Open, Mickelson said his preference would be “to be able to choose which path I’d like. One or the other or both.” Mickelson led a defection of about 20 PGA Tour members to the LIV Golf series, a move the tour countered by suspending those who decided to keep their memberships. Asked why he ultimately made the move, he said, “I think that there is an obvious incredible financial commitment.” Reports are that Mickelson made $200 million to move to the new series.