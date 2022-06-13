Predators sign defenseman Lauzon to 4 year, $8 million deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Jeremy Lauzon to a four-year contract worth $8 million. The Predators announced the move Monday, keeping the defenseman they got in March at the trade deadline from Seattle. General manager David Poile said they’re excited to keep Lauzon. The defenseman had career highs in hits and blocked shots this season. Lauzon says he wanted to stay in Nashville, looking for some stability after starting his career with Boston. Lauzon ranked seventh among all NHL defensemen with 224 hits this past season.