Rangers put Eli White (wrist fracture) on IL, recall Taveras

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers center fielder Eli White was put on the injured list with a right wrist fracture, and the team recalled Leody Taveras from Triple-A Round Rock. White was injured in a collision with left fielder Charlie Culberson in the 11th inning of the Rangers’ win Sunday at the Chicago White Sox. Manager Chris Woodward said White was scheduled to have surgery Tuesday and will have a pin inserted into his wrist. White won’t be able to resume baseball activities for about six weeks. The Rangers made the moves before the opener of their three-game home series against Houston.