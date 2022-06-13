Stanford advances to second straight College World Series

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kody Huff went 3 for 4, including a grand slam to cap a six-run fourth inning, and No. 2 national seed Stanford advanced to its second straight College World Series with a 10-5 victory over UConn. Stanford, which played in its fifth elimination game in nine days to win the Stanford Super Regional, plays Arkansas on Saturday. UConn, which set a program record for wins, was looking for its first CWS appearance since 1979. Huff’s 13th homer of the season came after UConn shortstop Bryan Padilla slipped on what could have been the third out of the fourth inning. Huff also had an RBI double in the first inning, scoring Braden Montgomery from first.