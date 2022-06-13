Streaky Celtics hit cold spot at bad time in Game 5 loss

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Boston Celtics couldn’t make a 3-pointer to start the game and found themselves in a deep hole. Then they couldn’t miss and turned the game around. But when the outside shooting failed them with seven straight misses down the stretch, the Celtics had no answer against the Golden State Warriors and now head home on the brink of elimination following a 104-94 loss in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.