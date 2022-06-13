Winnipeg brewery to Trotz: Free beer for life to coach Jets

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

A Winnipeg brewery says it will give Barry Trotz free beer for life if he returns to his native province to coach the Jets. Little Brown Jug Brewing and Winnipeg Sports Talk launched the campaign several months into the NHL club’s coaching search. Trotz became available a month ago when he was fired by the New York Islanders. The 59-year-old is from Dauphin, Manitoba, about a 3 1/2-hour drive from Winnipeg. Trotz is considered a top candidate for several coaching vacancies around the league after leading the Washington Capitals to the Stanley Cup in 2018.