Aguilar leads Marlins to wild comeback victory over Phillies

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jesús Aguilar homered, drove in four runs and hit a go-ahead double in the ninth inning to lead the Miami Marlins to a wild 11-9 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Jazz Chisholm Jr., Avisaíl Garcia and Jacob Stallings also went deep for Miami, which has won six of eight. Rhys Hoskins hit two homers, had four hits and drove in six runs for the Phillies, who lost for the second time in their last 12. This one was gut-wrenching for Philadelphia, which was trying to match its season best by going two games over .500. The Marlins capitalized against closer Corey Knebel and Philadelphia’s shaky defense in the ninth.