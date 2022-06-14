Analysis: Breaking down 8 teams in the College World Series

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 Texas A&M are the highest national seeds remaining in the NCAA baseball tournament heading into the College World Series. Stanford staved off elimination five times to earn a second straight trip to Omaha, Nebraska. The Cardinal has won 22 of their last 24. Texas A&M swept through regionals and super regionals to make the CWS in coach Jim Schlossnagle’s first season. The Aggies are among four Southeastern Conference teams in the field. A&M will meet Oklahoma in the CWS opener Friday.